Synovus Financial Corp Lowers Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 912 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and accounts for about 0.7% of Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $57,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,140,000. Forza Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $790,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 20,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,452,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY traded up $2.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $386.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,005,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,056,522. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $340.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $349.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $367.01 billion, a PE ratio of 55.56, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $280.59 and a twelve month high of $390.48.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total value of $856,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,711,615.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total transaction of $70,112,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,543,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,071,008,458.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total value of $856,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,711,615.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 689,703 shares of company stock worth $237,930,004. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Eli Lilly and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $444.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.84.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

