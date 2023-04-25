Synovus Financial Corp Has $620.74 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,897,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,513 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 7.1% of Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Synovus Financial Corp owned about 1.10% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $620,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 2,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

IWF traded down $2.20 on Tuesday, reaching $241.67. The stock had a trading volume of 480,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,788. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $202.05 and a 12-month high of $258.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $236.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.35. The company has a market cap of $62.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

