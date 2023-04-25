Synovus Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $17,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,483,000 after purchasing an additional 34,646 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,066,000 after purchasing an additional 7,878 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KMB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $122.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.50.

Kimberly-Clark stock traded up $3.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,892,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $49.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.08. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $108.74 and a 12 month high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 264.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 82.52%.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

