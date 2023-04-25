Synovus Financial Corp Decreases Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,327 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,523 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $15,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in NIKE by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NIKE by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its position in NIKE by 821.1% during the 3rd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 27,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NIKE Stock Performance

Several analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on NIKE from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on NIKE from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on NIKE from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on NIKE from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.33.

NKE traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.28. 1,212,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,886,593. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.99. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

