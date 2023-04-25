Synovus Financial Corp Buys 2,548 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 273,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $25,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 104,554 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,743,000 after purchasing an additional 5,479 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in CVS Health by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 991,306 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $92,380,000 after purchasing an additional 160,896 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its position in CVS Health by 208.7% during the fourth quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 20,436 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 13,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in CVS Health by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 78,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.50.

CVS Health Trading Up 0.4 %

CVS Health stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.71. 2,564,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,056,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.61. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $72.11 and a 52-week high of $107.26.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 77.56%.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

