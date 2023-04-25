Synovus Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $23,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADP. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 19.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,532,000 after purchasing an additional 21,671 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at $571,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America cut Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.36.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

NASDAQ ADP traded down $1.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $213.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961,977. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $218.54 and a 200 day moving average of $233.67. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $196.61 and a one year high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 18.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.40%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Articles

