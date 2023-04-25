Synapse (SYN) Price Down 20.1% Over Last 7 Days

Synapse (SYN) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 25th. In the last week, Synapse has traded 20.1% lower against the US dollar. Synapse has a market cap of $144.49 million and $9.85 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Synapse token can currently be purchased for $0.80 or 0.00002925 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Synapse

Synapse’s genesis date was August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 192,696,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. Synapse’s official website is synapseprotocol.com. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Synapse is medium.com/@synapseprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse is a cross-chain layer ∞ protocol powering frictionless interoperability between blockchains.

By providing decentralized, permissionless transactions between any L1, sidechain, or L2 ecosystem, Synapse powers integral blockchain activities such as asset transfers, swaps, and generalized messaging with cross-chain functionality – and in so doing enables new primitives based on its cross-chain architecture.”

Synapse Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synapse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synapse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Synapse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

