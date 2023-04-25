Symmetry Investments LP Takes $3.88 Million Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Symmetry Investments LP bought a new stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 34,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,000. Toro comprises 1.0% of Symmetry Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TTC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Toro by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Toro by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Toro by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 18,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toro by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TTC traded down $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.80. 96,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,795. The company has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 0.72. The Toro Company has a 52-week low of $71.86 and a 52-week high of $117.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.74 and a 200 day moving average of $108.77.

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Toro had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 36.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.82%.

In other news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.82, for a total value of $326,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,583,060.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Toro news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.82, for a total value of $326,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,583,060.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Blake M. Grams sold 11,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.05, for a total transaction of $1,220,370.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,197.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,634 shares of company stock worth $6,516,758 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TTC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Northland Securities started coverage on Toro in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Toro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.67.

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

