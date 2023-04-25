Symmetry Investments LP Sells 1,000 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Symmetry Investments LP lessened its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Symmetry Investments LP’s holdings in Hess were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HES. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 280.0% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hess by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Hess by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 223 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Hess by 92.3% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hess in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Hess Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HES traded down $3.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.57. 476,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,749,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.51. The company has a market cap of $43.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.57. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $90.34 and a 12 month high of $160.52.

Hess Increases Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Hess had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 27.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a $0.438 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on HES. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Hess from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hess news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total value of $464,445.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,575,251.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hess news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total value of $464,445.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,575,251.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,346 shares in the company, valued at $15,404,210.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 235,220 shares of company stock valued at $33,298,936. Corporate insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

