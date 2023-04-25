Symmetry Investments LP Purchases New Holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Symmetry Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,100 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lyft during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Lyft by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in Lyft during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lyft during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lyft during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.44% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
LYFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush lowered shares of Lyft from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Argus cut shares of Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Lyft from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Lyft from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lyft from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.57.
Lyft Stock Performance
Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 112.05% and a negative net margin of 38.69%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at Lyft
In other Lyft news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 1,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $30,402.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,451.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Lyft Company Profile
Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.
