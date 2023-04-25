Symmetry Investments LP Makes New Investment in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 74,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $917,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 310.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,456,638 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $72,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615,081 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Plug Power by 184.0% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,613,924 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,909,000 after buying an additional 1,045,713 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Plug Power by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,008,927 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $294,328,000 after acquiring an additional 826,142 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the third quarter worth approximately $16,757,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Plug Power by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,003,648 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,071,588,000 after purchasing an additional 712,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLUG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Plug Power from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on Plug Power from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Plug Power from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.64.

Plug Power Stock Performance

PLUG stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,328,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,932,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.26. Plug Power Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $31.56.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.12). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 16.94% and a negative net margin of 103.22%. The business had revenue of $220.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.36 million. Analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

Further Reading

