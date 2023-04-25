Symmetry Investments LP Invests $1.75 Million in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Symmetry Investments LP bought a new stake in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 64,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 3.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,986,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $216,762,000 after acquiring an additional 288,017 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 9.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,446,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,686,000 after buying an additional 376,508 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,546,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,260,000 after buying an additional 37,721 shares during the period. Ion Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Delek US by 151.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,816,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,168 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Delek US by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,580,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,908,000 after acquiring an additional 368,874 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Delek US alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Reuven Spiegel bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $45,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 33,148 shares in the company, valued at $749,144.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Reuven Spiegel bought 2,000 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $45,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 33,148 shares in the company, valued at $749,144.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Avigal Soreq purchased 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.63 per share, with a total value of $153,318.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 94,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,136,272. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Delek US Price Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Delek US from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Delek US from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Delek US from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Delek US in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Delek US presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.42.

NYSE DK traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.62. The stock had a trading volume of 356,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,408. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.46. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.63 and a 52-week high of $35.45.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.05). Delek US had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 35.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is 25.07%.

Delek US Profile

(Get Rating)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in petroleum refining, and the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.