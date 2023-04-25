Symmetry Investments LP Has $10.70 Million Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Symmetry Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 106.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 165,250 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 85,290 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises 2.9% of Symmetry Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Symmetry Investments LP’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $10,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,531,861 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,523,939,000 after acquiring an additional 886,712 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,687,865 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,456,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,773 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,895,754 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,175,155,000 after buying an additional 778,040 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,885,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,676,574,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490,705 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,868,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475,368 shares during the period. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of AMD traded down $2.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.94. 27,479,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,985,070. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $109.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.78. The stock has a market cap of $136.70 billion, a PE ratio of 96.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMD. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $257,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,331,324.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $257,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,331,324.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total value of $2,450,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,919,237.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,765 shares of company stock worth $10,734,100 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

