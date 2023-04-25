Symmetry Investments LP Acquires Shares of 920 Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 6.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 10.3% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 6.0% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cable One Stock Down 2.0 %

CABO stock traded down $13.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $676.43. 9,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,071. Cable One, Inc. has a 12 month low of $609.85 and a 12 month high of $1,464.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $688.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $727.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Cable One Dividend Announcement

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $8.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.56 by ($3.62). The business had revenue of $425.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.84 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 13.72%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 58.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $2.85 dividend. This represents a $11.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Cable One’s payout ratio is 31.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CABO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,050.00 to $950.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Cable One from $800.00 to $785.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,200.00 to $900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cable One from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $850.00 to $680.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,300.00 to $1,275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cable One presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,105.71.

Insider Transactions at Cable One

In related news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $709.30 per share, for a total transaction of $70,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,716,506. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 250 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $709.30 per share, for a total transaction of $70,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,716,506. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc engages in the provision of data, video, and voice services to residential and business customers. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight.

