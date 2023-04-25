Symmetry Investments LP Acquires Shares of 2,316 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,316 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth $1,160,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,030.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 26.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock traded down $11.93 on Tuesday, reaching $201.05. 2,564,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,693,213. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.32 and a twelve month high of $217.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.39, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $203.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Insider Activity

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 23.83%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $8,298,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 602,589 shares in the company, valued at $117,667,554.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.28, for a total transaction of $2,302,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,430 shares in the company, valued at $22,692,230.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $8,298,975.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 602,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,667,554.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 309,997 shares of company stock worth $62,287,406 over the last three months. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CDNS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.36.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

