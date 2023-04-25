Symmetry Investments LP Acquires New Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Symmetry Investments LP bought a new position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 12,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Fiducient Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Service Co. International during the fourth quarter valued at about $322,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Service Co. International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SCI traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.83. The stock had a trading volume of 177,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,369. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.43. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $56.85 and a twelve month high of $75.11.

Service Co. International Announces Dividend

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 34.56% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SCI shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 29,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $2,005,164.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 338,866 shares in the company, valued at $23,269,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 29,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $2,005,164.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 338,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,269,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 2,836 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $201,214.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,282,918.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Service Co. International

(Get Rating)

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.