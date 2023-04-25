SWEDISH ORPHAN/S (OTCMKTS:SWTUY) Stock Price Down 1.2%

SWEDISH ORPHAN/S (OTCMKTS:SWTUY – Get Rating) dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.38 and last traded at $24.38. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.67.

SWEDISH ORPHAN/S Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.38. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.76, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.81.

About SWEDISH ORPHAN/S

(Get Rating)

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haemophilia, inflammation, and genetic and lysosomal diseases. The company offers Elocta to treat haemophilia A; and Alprolix to treat haemophilia B.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SWEDISH ORPHAN/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SWEDISH ORPHAN/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.