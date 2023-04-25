SushiSwap (SUSHI) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $20.81 Million

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One SushiSwap token can currently be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00003735 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SushiSwap has traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar. SushiSwap has a total market capitalization of $235.28 million and $20.81 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SushiSwap launched on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 248,516,238 tokens and its circulating supply is 230,069,978 tokens. SushiSwap’s official website is sushi.com. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap. The Reddit community for SushiSwap is https://reddit.com/r/sushiswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is a community-driven DeFi platform offering a DEX, yield farming, liquidity provision, and staking options on the Ethereum blockchain. Created in 2020 by Chef Nomi, Sam Bankman-Fried, and 0xMaki, it operates with decentralized governance, empowering $SUSHI token holders. The $SUSHI token incentivizes liquidity providers and enables participation in governance decisions. Users can swap tokens by connecting their wallets, with a 0.30% fee per trade, split between liquidity providers and $SUSHI stakers.”

