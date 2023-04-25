Suruga Bank (OTCMKTS:SUGBY) Sets New 12-Month High at $35.23

Suruga Bank Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUGBY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.23 and last traded at $35.23, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.23.
Suruga Bank Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $663.38 million, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of -0.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.76.
Suruga Bank Company Profile
Suruga Bank Ltd. engages in banking business and provides financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Guarantee, and Others. The Banking segment provides deposits, loans, domestic and foreign exchange transactions, securities and investment trust, and credit card services.
