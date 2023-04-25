Strike (STRK) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $2.04 Million

Strike (STRK) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 25th. During the last week, Strike has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Strike token can currently be purchased for $12.93 or 0.00046789 BTC on popular exchanges. Strike has a total market cap of $47.65 million and $2.04 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Strike

Strike was first traded on March 29th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,684,322 tokens. Strike’s official Twitter account is @strikefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Strike is medium.com/strikefinance. The official website for Strike is strike.org.

Strike Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable-based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and for borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strike should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Strike using one of the exchanges listed above.

