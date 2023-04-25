Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Sells 550 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC reduced its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 588.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 125.0% in the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total value of $836,637.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,689.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,540 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.34, for a total value of $1,397,963.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,073,776.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total transaction of $836,637.93. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,689.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,709 shares of company stock worth $4,245,545 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

CMI traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $234.57. 87,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,046. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.27 and a 1 year high of $261.91. The firm has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.56%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CMI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.25.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

