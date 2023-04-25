Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Purchases 52 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,395 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 943 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 950 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,624 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet raised Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Edward Jones lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.67.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $292.17. 28,651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 670,123. The business has a 50-day moving average of $273.85 and a 200 day moving average of $260.78. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.18 and a fifty-two week high of $294.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 663.73% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.39%.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total value of $399,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,214,001.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $7,305,576.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,058,517.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,500 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total value of $399,495.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,214,001.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,167 shares of company stock valued at $10,066,483. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.