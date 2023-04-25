Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Purchases 245 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,478 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 852,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $122,940,535.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 266,841,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,494,543,249.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 852,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $122,940,535.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 266,841,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,494,543,249.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $21,722,028.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 260,926,943 shares in the company, valued at $36,007,918,134. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,053,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,982,527,217. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE WMT traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $153.03. 825,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,255,375. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $158.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.67.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 53.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Tigress Financial raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.81.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Articles

