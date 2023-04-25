Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Grows Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.0% of Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 695,719 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $241,922,000 after purchasing an additional 79,715 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 869,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $302,405,000 after buying an additional 7,891 shares during the period. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $3,963,000. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $6,418,884.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,379,827.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 649,189 shares of company stock valued at $240,317,705. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $373.87. 198,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,750,349. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $356.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $360.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $350.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $390.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Mastercard from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.44.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

