Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Acquires 41 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 784 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 138.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,107. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,107. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.5 %

AVGO traded down $3.15 on Tuesday, hitting $631.39. 589,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,137,341. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $619.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $562.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.52. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $648.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Broadcom from $680.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $690.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 9th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $679.21.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

