Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Acquires 190 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,416 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 7.7% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.0% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 23.6% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JKHY. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $184.00 price objective (down previously from $193.00) on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.40.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 0.8 %

JKHY stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,629. The company has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.08 and its 200-day moving average is $173.04. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.28 and a 12 month high of $212.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.01). Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 24.81%. The business had revenue of $505.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.15%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Laura G. Kelly bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $145.29 per share, for a total transaction of $145,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,826.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

Featured Articles

