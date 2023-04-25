Stratis Trading 11% Lower This Week (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00001975 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stratis has a market capitalization of $80.24 million and approximately $2.61 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Stratis alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,816.05 or 0.06636456 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00062008 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00039313 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00019253 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00019119 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000215 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006802 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 148,455,279 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.