STP (STPT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $92.34 Million

STP (STPT) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. STP has a market cap of $92.34 million and $3.73 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, STP has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar. One STP token can now be bought for $0.0475 or 0.00000171 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

STP Token Profile

STP is a token. It launched on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks. The official message board for STP is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official website is stp.network.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,942,420,283.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.04726858 USD and is down -3.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $4,389,142.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

