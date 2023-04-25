STP (STPT) Price Reaches $0.0475 on Top Exchanges

STP (STPT) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. During the last week, STP has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. STP has a total market cap of $92.22 million and $3.80 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STP token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0475 or 0.00000173 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

STP Profile

STP (CRYPTO:STPT) is a token. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official website is stp.network.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,942,420,283.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.04726858 USD and is down -3.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $4,389,142.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

