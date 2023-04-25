Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Sells 9,916 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 63.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,916 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 10.1% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,726,115.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,748,808.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

CB traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $201.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,349. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $173.78 and a fifty-two week high of $231.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.81.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.22 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 12.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 17.44 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 26.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CB. Barclays raised their price objective on Chubb from $255.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.23.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

