Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Invests $837,000 in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Kroger by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,976,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,543,000 after acquiring an additional 302,406 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth about $372,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Kroger by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Kroger by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 692,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,317,000 after acquiring an additional 169,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Kroger by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 29,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,971 shares in the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

Insider Activity at Kroger

In related news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 62,414 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $2,900,378.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,931,281.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 30,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $1,475,296.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,063,476.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 62,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $2,900,378.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,931,281.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,505 shares of company stock worth $9,622,597 over the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kroger Stock Performance

KR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Northcoast Research raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Kroger from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.31.

NYSE:KR traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.41. 1,520,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,318,601. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $56.78.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $34.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.88%.

Kroger Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.