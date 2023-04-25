Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Has $3.33 Million Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,136 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises approximately 1.8% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRM. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,767 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 137,757 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $19,815,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 490,626 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $70,572,000 after buying an additional 101,463 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company grew its position in Salesforce by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 4,248 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 4.0% during the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Salesforce from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $134.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen lowered shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.24.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

Salesforce Stock Performance

In other Salesforce news, COO Brian Millham sold 329 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $64,592.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,053.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $41,539.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,435. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Brian Millham sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $64,592.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,053.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,306 shares of company stock worth $9,236,420. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRM stock traded down $3.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $191.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,880,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,236,178. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.73 billion, a PE ratio of 928.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.26. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $200.12.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.