Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Buys New Shares in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,577 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in CommScope in the fourth quarter valued at $1,130,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CommScope during the third quarter valued at about $3,626,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in CommScope by 16.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 601,864 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,543,000 after acquiring an additional 83,855 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in CommScope by 94.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,600,279 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,739,000 after acquiring an additional 778,696 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope in the third quarter worth about $286,000. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COMM shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America upgraded CommScope from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on CommScope from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price objective on CommScope from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CommScope has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.39.

COMM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,033,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,780,892. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.22. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.44 and a 1-year high of $13.73.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 14.11% and a negative return on equity of 51.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other CommScope news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

