StockNews.com Upgrades EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of EchoStar from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

NASDAQ:SATS opened at $17.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.73. EchoStar has a 52-week low of $15.26 and a 52-week high of $25.03.

EchoStar ( NASDAQ:SATS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.20. EchoStar had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $499.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.00 million. Analysts forecast that EchoStar will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SATS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of EchoStar by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,193,659 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,734,000 after buying an additional 93,524 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in EchoStar by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,184,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,433,000 after acquiring an additional 93,574 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in EchoStar by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,457,293 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,471,000 after purchasing an additional 87,293 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in EchoStar by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,142,117 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,051,000 after purchasing an additional 317,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,071,225 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,074,000 after purchasing an additional 107,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.06% of the company’s stock.

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

