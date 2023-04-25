StockNews.com Lowers Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) to Hold

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CMRE. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

CMRE traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 772,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,684. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Costamare has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $14.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.38.

Costamare ( NYSE:CMRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.09). Costamare had a net margin of 49.82% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $265.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.02 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costamare will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Costamare by 840.4% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113,399 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888,662 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Costamare by 99.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,380,031 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $23,529,000 after acquiring an additional 689,704 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Costamare by 5.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,211,083 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $64,540,000 after acquiring an additional 401,182 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Costamare in the first quarter valued at about $3,661,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Costamare by 7.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,558,782 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $22,901,000 after acquiring an additional 174,400 shares during the period. 48.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of containerships chartering. It operates through the following segments: Container Vessels, Dry Bulk Vessels, CBI, and Other. The Container Vessels segment consists of transportation of containerized products through ownership and trading of container vessels.

