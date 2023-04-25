StockNews.com Lowers Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Chunghwa Telecom Price Performance

NYSE CHT opened at $40.99 on Friday. Chunghwa Telecom has a 52 week low of $32.90 and a 52 week high of $44.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.94.

Get Chunghwa Telecom alerts:

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Chunghwa Telecom will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Chunghwa Telecom

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,776,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,426,000 after acquiring an additional 120,199 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 218.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 158,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,799,000 after buying an additional 108,784 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,652,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,090,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom during the third quarter worth approximately $2,609,000. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. It offers domestic & international fixed communication, mobile communication, broadband, Internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services; and innovative technology services such as Internet of things and artificial intelligence.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chunghwa Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chunghwa Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.