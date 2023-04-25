StockNews.com Lowers Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.
Chunghwa Telecom Price Performance
NYSE CHT opened at $40.99 on Friday. Chunghwa Telecom has a 52 week low of $32.90 and a 52 week high of $44.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.94.
Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Chunghwa Telecom will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Chunghwa Telecom
Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. It offers domestic & international fixed communication, mobile communication, broadband, Internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services; and innovative technology services such as Internet of things and artificial intelligence.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chunghwa Telecom (CHT)
- Medtronic: Reversal In-Play For This High-Yield Stock
- Is it ‘Game Over’ for Roblox After Reporting March Metrics Miss?
- Is it Time to Take Profits in Chip Stocks?
- Will Stratasys Continue to be a Runaway Bride?
- Garrett Motion Inc. Skids on Results: Is it Time to Buy the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Chunghwa Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chunghwa Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.