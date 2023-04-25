StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BBGI opened at $0.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day moving average of $1.01. Beasley Broadcast Group has a twelve month low of $0.74 and a twelve month high of $1.77. The firm has a market cap of $22.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.13.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 16.98% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $72.03 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 6.5% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 214,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 61,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares during the period. 10.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc is multi-platform media company, which engages in the operation of radio stations in the United States. It operates through the following business segments: Audio, Digital, and Esports. The Audio segment refers to the sale of commercial advertising to customers. The Digital segment focuses on the sale of digital advertising to customers.

