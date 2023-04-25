StockNews.com Downgrades Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) to Hold

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Luxfer in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised Luxfer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Luxfer Stock Performance

Shares of LXFR traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $15.89. 51,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,247. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $427.92 million, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.36. Luxfer has a 52-week low of $12.71 and a 52-week high of $17.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Luxfer

Luxfer ( NYSE:LXFR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The company had revenue of $116.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.70 million. Luxfer had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 6.35%. On average, analysts forecast that Luxfer will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LXFR. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Luxfer by 7.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 13.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 10,746 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 40.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,210,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,134,000 after acquiring an additional 633,547 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 66.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 105,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 42,269 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 5.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares during the period. 99.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

