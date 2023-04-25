StockNews.com Downgrades Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) to Hold

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Luxfer in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised Luxfer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd.
Luxfer Stock Performance
Shares of LXFR traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $15.89. 51,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,247. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $427.92 million, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.36. Luxfer has a 52-week low of $12.71 and a 52-week high of $17.83.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Luxfer
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LXFR. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Luxfer by 7.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 13.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 10,746 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 40.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,210,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,134,000 after acquiring an additional 633,547 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 66.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 105,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 42,269 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 5.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares during the period. 99.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Luxfer Company Profile
Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.
