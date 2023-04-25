StockNews.com Downgrades Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho cut shares of Cousins Properties from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a hold rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.00.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Cousins Properties Stock Up 0.9 %

CUZ opened at $21.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.05. Cousins Properties has a twelve month low of $18.06 and a twelve month high of $39.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.12.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Cousins Properties

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.32%.

In other news, EVP John S. Mccoll sold 36,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total value of $921,786.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,193.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cousins Properties

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the first quarter worth $39,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 89.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the third quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 8,100.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 160.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

About Cousins Properties

(Get Rating)

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.