StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Triton International (NYSE:TRTN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Triton International (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TRTN. B. Riley cut shares of Triton International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Triton International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Get Triton International alerts:

Triton International Stock Performance

NYSE TRTN opened at $83.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.86. Triton International has a twelve month low of $48.64 and a twelve month high of $83.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26.

Triton International Dividend Announcement

Triton International ( NYSE:TRTN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $416.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.44 million. Triton International had a net margin of 44.47% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Triton International will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Triton International’s payout ratio is 25.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Triton International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Triton International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,708,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,532,000 after acquiring an additional 12,839 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Triton International by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 298,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Triton International in the fourth quarter valued at $16,265,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Triton International by 119.1% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 172,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,881,000 after purchasing an additional 93,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Triton International by 3.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 168,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,216,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352 shares in the last quarter. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triton International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Triton International Ltd. engages in the provision of leasing of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Triton International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triton International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.