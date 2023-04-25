StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Tantech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TANH opened at $1.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.01. Tantech has a 52 week low of $1.73 and a 52 week high of $11.84.

Institutional Trading of Tantech

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Tantech by 21.8% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 40,178 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Tantech by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,327,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 134,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tantech during the second quarter worth about $61,000.

Tantech Company Profile

Tantech Holdings Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of bamboo-based charcoal products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Product, Trading, and Electric Vehicle. The Consumer Product segment includes purification and deodorization products, cleaning products, and barbecue charcoals designed for the domestic market that are sold under the brand name Charcoal Doctor.

