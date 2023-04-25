StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Kamada in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Get Kamada alerts:

Kamada Stock Down 0.9 %

KMDA stock opened at $4.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Kamada has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $5.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.18 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.47.

Institutional Trading of Kamada

About Kamada

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kamada by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,105,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,443,000 after acquiring an additional 45,612 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Kamada by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 919,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,630,000 after buying an additional 61,703 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Kamada by 7.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 864,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 58,705 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Kamada by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 513,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 22,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kamada during the fourth quarter valued at about $949,970,200,000. 15.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on specialty plasma-derived therapeutic. It operates through the Proprietary Products and Distribution segments. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the drug products in Israel, which are manufactured by third parties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.