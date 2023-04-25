StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Kamada in a report on Thursday, March 16th.
Kamada Stock Down 0.9 %
KMDA stock opened at $4.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Kamada has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $5.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.18 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.47.
Institutional Trading of Kamada
About Kamada
Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on specialty plasma-derived therapeutic. It operates through the Proprietary Products and Distribution segments. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the drug products in Israel, which are manufactured by third parties.
