StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Hovde Group lowered Eagle Bancorp Montana from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered Eagle Bancorp Montana from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Stock Up 0.6 %

Eagle Bancorp Montana stock opened at $13.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $109.90 million, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.51. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a twelve month low of $13.37 and a twelve month high of $21.86.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Announces Dividend

Eagle Bancorp Montana ( NASDAQ:EBMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $27.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.60 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 10.55%. On average, analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp Montana

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 381,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Petiole USA ltd increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Petiole USA ltd now owns 231,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 501.3% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 137,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 114,898 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 127,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 51,381 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. 32.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of loan and deposit services. It focuses on residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, agricultural loans, and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The company was founded on August 1, 1922 and is headquartered in Helena, MT.

