StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Coffee Stock Performance

Shares of Coffee stock opened at $1.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Coffee has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $3.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.91 and its 200 day moving average is $2.13.

Institutional Trading of Coffee

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Coffee during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Coffee by 2.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Coffee by 186.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 349,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 227,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

About Coffee

Coffee Holding Co, Inc is wholesale coffee roaster and dealer in the U.S. Its products are divided into three categories: Wholesale Green Coffee, Private Label Coffee and Branded Coffee. The Wholesale Green Coffee consists of unroasted raw beans imported from around the world and sold to large and small roasters and coffee shop operators.

