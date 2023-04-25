Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of First Republic Bank Put Options (NYSE:FRC)

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 933,081 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 939% compared to the typical daily volume of 89,782 put options.

Institutional Trading of First Republic Bank

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 10.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $612,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,456,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,153,959,000 after acquiring an additional 373,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 129.4% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 116,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,922,000 after acquiring an additional 65,859 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Republic Bank Trading Down 49.4 %

Shares of NYSE:FRC traded down $7.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,158,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,024,123. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.93. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $7.92 and a fifty-two week high of $171.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.51. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 24.66%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on FRC shares. Argus lowered First Republic Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Maxim Group lowered First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on First Republic Bank from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Republic Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.37.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

