Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Avantor (NYSE:AVTR)

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 8,960 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 695% compared to the average volume of 1,127 put options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $31,727.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,407. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $97,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,717,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 1,498 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $31,727.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,650 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,407. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,829 shares of company stock worth $488,344. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avantor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Avantor by 211.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 794.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Avantor Stock Performance

AVTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Avantor from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.27.

Shares of NYSE AVTR traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.32. 1,854,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,927,628. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.34. Avantor has a 12 month low of $17.91 and a 12 month high of $34.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.66.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 22.06%. Avantor’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Avantor will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc engages in providing mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

