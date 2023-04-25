Stevens Capital Management LP Takes $477,000 Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 10,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 20.3% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 26,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 145,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,344,000 after purchasing an additional 12,524 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 142.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 10,728 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 146.1% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 61,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 36,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 71,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 19,144 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, Director Alan B. Colberg purchased 10,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,107. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of USB traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,944,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,413,857. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.27 and a 52 week high of $53.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.93.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.35.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

