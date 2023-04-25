Stevens Capital Management LP Sells 156 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Stevens Capital Management LP cut its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMD. SouthState Corp grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 234.5% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 189.9% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 170.9% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,185,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,100,098.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $2,555,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $129,228,544.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,185,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,100,098.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,765 shares of company stock valued at $10,734,100 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.58. 9,433,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,717,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.73 billion, a PE ratio of 99.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.64. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $109.57.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.80.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

