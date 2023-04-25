Stevens Capital Management LP Reduces Holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Stevens Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) by 91.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 117,242 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 549,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,563,000 after acquiring an additional 39,786 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 51.8% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 509,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,182,000 after acquiring an additional 173,998 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 335.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,465,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,714,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $406,369,000 after purchasing an additional 136,689 shares during the period.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FXI traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.46. The company had a trading volume of 5,172,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,227,195. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $20.87 and a twelve month high of $34.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.46.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

