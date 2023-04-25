Stevens Capital Management LP Makes New $9.55 Million Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 79,333 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,547,000. Meta Platforms makes up about 6.0% of Stevens Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of META. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,830,209 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,630,566,000 after purchasing an additional 128,126 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,099,025,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $842,081,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $708,348,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $495,869,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

META stock traded down $3.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $209.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,661,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,340,717. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $196.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $542.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $224.30.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on META. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Arete Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.39.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $50,616.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,132. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at $789,976. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $50,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,597 shares of company stock valued at $12,483,981. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

